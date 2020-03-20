Wolf, Levin Furniture stores to close after seller backs out of deal

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Art Van Furniture, LLC has decided to close all Levin and Wolf Furniture stores immediately, terminate all employees, and not proceed with the terms of an agreement they had with Robert Levin, former President and owner of Pittsburgh-based Levin Furniture.

Two weeks ago, Robert Levin announced that he would buy back the Levin Furniture and the Pennsylvania Wolf stores out of bankruptcy. On Thursday, Levin found out that Art Van Furniture, LLC decided to close everything.

The parent company reported reductions in business due to the COVID-19 pandemic and mandatory store closures as the reason for their decision to not continue business or to seek approval of the sale to Levin in the bankruptcy court.

In response, Levin has initiated various actions. He is establishing a fund of $2 million to provide grants and loans to Levin and Wolf employees to help with their healthcare costs. He will reportedly be engaging his advisors and several former Levin executives to develop a plan to bring Levin and Wolf back into business. He will also be hiring a firm to closely monitor the way that the bankruptcy court is treating customer deposits that given to the now-bankrupt company.

Levin stated, “I cannot express my disappointment with the way that all of this has unfolded. My heart breaks for all of the loyal employees, many of whom are like family to me, and the customers who were so excited about our shared future together.” Levin added, “I am committed to trying to build a new Levin and Wolf Furniture.”

Levin closed by stating, “This year is Levin’s 100th Anniversary. I am working on a plan so that soon there will be something that we can celebrate together.”