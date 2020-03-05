Wolf Furniture purchased by Pennsylvania company

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — Wolf Furniture has been purchased by a Pennsylvania furniture company.

The former owner of Levin Furniture is coming out of retirement to save the company from closing, the company announced Thursday.

According to a press release, Robert Levin reached an agreement to acquire the Pennsylvania and Ohio assets of Levin Furniture and Wolf Furniture through a restructuring of parent company, Art Van Furniture, LLC.

Art Van Furniture, LLC., owns both Levin Furniture and Wolf Furniture.

“I’m coming back as the owner of Levin Furniture for the employees who were at risk of losing their jobs,” Levin said. “They are the most loyal, dedicated, and hardworking people I’ve ever known. I am thrilled to welcome the Pennsylvania Wolf Associates to our Levin Family and look forward to getting to know them.”

Levin Furniture was founded in 1920 in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania.

Wolf Furniture has three stores in Central Pennsylvania.