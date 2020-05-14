Wolf Furniture may come under new ownership amid bankruptcy proceedings

(WTAJ) — New ownership could be in place for Wolf Furniture as well as Levin Furniture in central and western Pennsylvania.

The announcement came just weeks after Art Van decided not to sell back the companies to Levin to try and save the and keep them open, but instead proceeded with bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s when Loves Furniture stepped in and made the announcement on Tuesday that they would be buying 27 of these shuttered locations.

Loves Furniture CEO and former Art Van executive Matthew Damiani told Furniture Today these stores, expected to soft open in early June, are just the beginning. Loves is projecting “between $200 million and $300 million in annualized year-one sales from the 27 stores, with plans to ramp further through the acquisition of several more locations,” he said.

Wolf and Levin have a total of 44 stores scattered throughout the area. There’s no word yet, however, if Wolf’s Furniture in Altoona or State College are going to be a part of Love’s purchase.

Last week, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware approved the sale of inventory, leases, and certain other assets of 27 stores in the former Art Van Furniture portfolio to an affiliate of private equity firm U.S. Assets for $6.9 million. The stores are located in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Virginia, and Maryland.

Twenty were former Art Van locations, and the remaining seven were Levin and Wolf stores.

The inventory doesn’t include merchandise that has been purchased by former Art Van customers, and Damiani said Loves will be working with the trustee in Art Van’s bankruptcy case to handle those items.