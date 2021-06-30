Wolf extends deadline to renew license to carry firearm permits

TINLEY PARK, IL – DECEMBER 17: A customer shops for a pistol at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store on December 17, 2012 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Americans purchased a record number of guns in 2012 and gun makers have reported a record high in demand. Firearm sales have surged recently as speculation of stricter gun laws and a re-instatement of the assault weapons ban following the mass school shooting in Connecticut . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced that Governor Tom Wolf has granted a two-week extension to license to carry firearms permits.

Permits that were set to end on March 19, 2020, were pushed to end on June 30, 2021. Today, those permits are extended to last until July 15.

The extension of license to carry permit expiration dates was due to some county courthouses and sheriff’s offices being closed due to the pandemic. Those who have expired permits should contact their issuing authority for renewal.

Permit owners are reminded that those who carry a firearm concealed on or about their person without a valid and lawfully issued license commits a felony of the third degree.