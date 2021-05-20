Wolf awards Bedford Co. with affordable housing grant

FILE – In this May 29, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf meets with the media at The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. On Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, the Justice Department sent letters to the governors of Pennsylvania and three other Democratic-led states, seeking data on whether they violated federal law by ordering public nursing homes to accept recovering COVID-19 patients from hospitals, actions that have been criticized for potentially fueling the spread of the virus. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP, File)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced more than $7 million in funds through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) will be allocated amongst 13 counties in the commonwealth.

From this announcement, Bedford County was awarded $500,000 to assist in the conversion of the old Defiance Elementary School. In collaboration with the Center for Community Action (CCA), Bedford County is in the process of turning the elementary school into an eight-unit, senior affordable housing rental building.

HOME is a federally funded program that provides grants to counties throughout the commonwealth in order to ensure access to decent affordable housing for low-income families, as per the HOME website.

“Everyone deserves a safe, up-to-code, and accessible space to call home, and this grant funding supplies that while simultaneously revitalizing communities with new homeowner and renter opportunities,” Wolf said, in a press release.

To see other counties included in the grant, visit the governor’s website.