Wolf administration raises awareness on national unemployment fraud issue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – More and more Pennsylvanians are falling prey to unemployment compensation fraud, which is why the Department of Labor and Industry joined forces with state police today to give tips on how to help stop scams in their tracks.

According to L&I, misinformation is swelling around the root of the rise in fraud. Secretary Jennifer Berrier stresses that it’s not due to a breach of data within their department or new UC filing system. Instead, she says identities are being stolen due to hacks outside of state government.

“These are the places we shop, these are the services we use, and often times we have no control over the data that these companies or organizations posses. It’s very disappointing and scary that helpless individuals addresses, social security numbers, and other personal data are being used against them and we are seeing the ramifications of that stolen data now,” said Berrier.

Pennsylvania State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation Director Major Jeremy Richard says scammers are relentless.

“It’s their full-time job. And it’s definitely a crime that is underreported in our communities. Our message today is be aware, realize it can happen to you, and if you have become a victim don’t be embarrassed and report it to law enforcement,” said Richard.

According to Richard, the sooner police know about the incident, the better their chances of recovering a victim’s money and catching the scammers.

