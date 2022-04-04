HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials from the Wolf administration highlighted over 55 projects set to take place across Pennsylvania in 2022.

PennDOT outreach sessions started on April 4 in Bedford County, with sessions in other counties set to take place over the next four weeks.

“I am pleased to announce the many improvements across our rural communities that will be made this year,” said Gov. ​Tom Wolf. “These needed improvements on our rural networks are vital to our economy and our quality of life.”

FUNDING

Overall highlights in the 2022 construction season for District 9 (Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties) include:

Approximately 150 miles of paving;

Approximately 45 bridges will be repaired or replaced;

Approximately 373 miles of roadway will be seal coated; and

$118 million of new construction projects on area roadways.

The federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) is bringing over $24.1 million in additional funding in 2022 to the District 9 region. Here is the breakdown:

Blair Planning Commission will receive at least $2.7 million more;

Cambria County Planning Commission will receive at least $5.9 million more; and

Southern Alleghenies RPO will receive at least $12.8 million more.

UPCOMING PROJECTS

Route 96 structure replacements, Bedford County, $3.6 million;

Route 913 – Route 26 to Huntingdon County line resurfacing, Bedford County, $1.2 million;

Route 4027, Westvaco Pater Mill to Route 350 resurfacing, Blair County, $2 million;

Route 271 resurfacing, Woodmont Road to Route 3037, Cambria County, $7.1 million;

Route 3031 Galleria Drive over U.S. 219 bridge rehabilitation, Cambria County, $2.3 million;

U.S. 30 – Sideling Hill Mountain to Breezy Point Road resurfacing, Fulton County, $2.9 million;

I-70 westbound resurfacing, Amaranth to Bedford, Fulton County, $11 million;

Route 26 – U.S. 22 to Oneida Township line resurfacing, Huntingdon County, $1.8 million;

Route 641 bridge replacements, Huntingdon County, $2.2 million;

U.S. 219 bridge preservation, Somerset County, $1.5 million;

U.S. 219 Salisbury rockfall repair, Somerset County, $6.7 million; and

Route 601 – Ranch Lane to Route 985 resurfacing, Somerset County, $1.6 million.

