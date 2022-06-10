YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — This summer, residents of Pennsylvania can get a sweet treat by visiting any of the many creameries that make up the fifth annual ice cream trail.

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver, Deputy Secretary of Tourism, Film & Marketing Carrie Fischer Lepore, and Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Perrydell Farm and Dairy in York County, to help kick off “Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail”

“Nothing is sweeter than supporting our small businesses and the dairy industry,” said Acting Secretary Weaver. “The Wolf Administration is proud to celebrate this important industry and some very tasty treats. Pennsylvanians and visitors to the commonwealth should stop by the excellent creameries featured on the trail and join us in scooping up some summer fun!”

The trail first started in 2018 as a partnership between Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture and its PA Prefered program, DCED’s Tourism Office and the Center for Dairy Excellence,

This year’s Ice Cream Trail runs across the state, combining three geographic trails of years past into one delicious experience. You can even earn a special stainless-steel ice cream scooper for completing just 10 check-ins on the trail. Simply stop in at 10 shops, make your purchase, and receive a four-digit code to “check-in.”

“We are so excited to be kicking off the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail, one of the sweetest parts of summer!” Deputy Secretary Lepore said”. “This year’s trail takes visitors across the commonwealth and is a truly delightful way to spend time with friends and family. We know Pennsylvanians and visitors alike will love the creameries featured on the trail.”

Pennsylvania has the second largest number of dairy farms in the U.S. and is ranked eighth in milk production nationally. The Pennsylvania dairy industry provides more than 52,000 jobs and supports the commonwealth’s economy by earning $12.6 billion annually.

For more information about this year’s ice cream trail, click here.