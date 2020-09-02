Wolf Admin. encourages participation in National Preparedness Month

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf Administration is encouraging residents throughout the commonwealth to take steps to prepare for emergencies by participating in National Preparedness Month.

The theme for National Preparedness Month this year is “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.” The goal is to increase the overall number of individuals, families, and communities that engage in preparedness actions at home, work, businesses, school, and places of worship.

“This year, perhaps more than any other year in recent memory, we have learned that the success of wider emergency response situations is dependent on individuals’ willingness to take action to help themselves and others,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “Whether man-made or natural, related to thunderstorm or a fire; emergencies happen when we least expect them. Having a well thought out plan that both you and your family have practiced, can be vital in these situations.”

To help families and communities prepare for an emergency, Padfield recommended the following actions:

Take a basic first aid or CPR class;

Create a family emergency plan so loved ones know who to contact and where to go in an emergency;

Have a small kit of emergency supplies in your home and car;

Know how to turn off utilities safely in your home;

Review insurance policies and coverage to ensure it is adequate for the hazards you may face;

Purchase flood insurance; and

Build up an emergency fund.

“Certainly, this is not an exhaustive list of everything one can do to prepare, but it does provide people with a great starting point,” Padfield added. “We want our rural, urban and suburban residents to understand the specific challenges their communities face, so they are able to address their unique needs by working together. This approach builds a safer, stronger and more resilient community.”

Individuals wishing to receive a monthly preparedness newsletter via email, can register on the ReadyPA website. This monthly resource provides timely tips and provides planning tools to assist in planning for emergencies. The September edition of the newsletter will also include an opportunity to be entered to win a ReadyPA Preparedness Kit, featuring a wind-up radio, flashlight, phone charger.