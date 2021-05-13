With Small College World Series returning next week, local businesses prepare for much needed boost

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – College baseball and softball teams are getting ready to walk up to the plate, for the USCAA Small College World Series in DuBois.

The tournaments are back on after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, and will be held next Monday-Thursday. Penn State DuBois looks to take home their third straight national championship.

To some, this year’s tournaments are more important than ever.

World Series week is a big hit in town. This year could be busier than most, and local businesses like the sound of that.

The USCAA’s economic impact report of the past two tournaments reports more than $900 thousand generated for businesses across the county.

“It definitely increases pizza sales for the week with those teams being here,” said Jonathan Weber, who owns Napoli’s Pizzeria in DuBois. ““Pizza’s easy. So those teams call up here, and they’ll order 20-25 pizzas at a clip.”

This year’s tournament is generating more buzz than past. Tournament officials say, for the first time in the three years DuBois has played host to this event, all 600 tournament passes are sold out.

People are itching to get back into stadium, and with outdoor gathering capacity climbing to 75% starting Monday, fans are happy to support.

“Business has been down for some of the smaller businesses. So this is helping to drive additional business,” said Donald Alberts, a fan who plans to attend the games.