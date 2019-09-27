With Fall comes the Flu! Local doctor explains how flu shots keep everyone safe

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s officially Autumn, a time when the leaves are changing colors, folks are bringing out their sweaters and an unfriendly guest comes back into town.

“Flu is a virus. It’s a pretty nasty one,” Dr. Sarah Reinhardt said

During last year’s flu season, Dr. Reinhardt said not only did many people get the flu, but the number of fatalities, caused by secondary infections, such a pneumonia, was high, as well. Her reasoning is not enough people are getting vaccinated.

“Every year we get slightly different versions of the flu. That’s part of why, if you got a flu shot last year, it really will not protect you this year because the flu versions are hiding in completely different places and look a little bit different,” she explained.

Also a problem is how easily the virus can spread.

“That’s why the flu is so dangerous because you can spread it from respiratory spreads. You can cough and it can be in the air. You can spread it when you’re kind of wiping your eyes or wiping your nose and you’re shaking hands with somebody or you touch the door,” Dr. Reinhardt said.

And while the symptoms of the flu are similar to that of the common cold, Dr. Reinhardt said it’s better to go see your doctor then to continue getting others sick.

“It’s kind of like the flu is a shotgun, and the cold is a BB gun. They’re both guns, they both shoot, but they’re really different, and they have a big difference in how sick you are and how sick you might make other people,” she said.

Dr. Reinhardt advises now until the end of next month as the right time for everyone to get their flu shots. If wait any longer than that, you might’ve already come in contact with the virus.