With 99 miles to choose from… the Centre Region says ‘Bike Anywhere’

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Every evening, Matthew Cox hops on his bike and rides through the streets of Centre County.

“9,500 miles so far, in three years,” said Cox, president of CentreBike.

Today, the ride was extra special because across the county, people were participating in ‘Bike Anywhere Friday.’ Residents could register their ride for a chance to win a gift card to a local bicycle shop.

“It’s a great way to not only encourage people to bike, but also to see what trails are being used, which ones are people really enjoying, getting some feedback about what enhancements we can make,” said Douglas Shontz, assistant to the manager of the State College Borough.

Earlier this month, the State College Borough and Penn State University opened the North Gill Street Bike and Pedestrian path, expanding on the areas almost 100 miles of infrastructure

“It’s a small little connector, but it’s really key as a connection to that regional bike network,” said Shontz.

So, why bike?

“It really provides a unique look at this neighborhood to urban downtown mix that we have, and it goes into some of the best rural areas that we have around the region,” said Shontz.

Bike Anywhere Fridays are held quarterly. During the last event, riders logged over 400 miles.