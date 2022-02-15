Wish granted: Cambria County boy heads to Disney World

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local organization is going to grant a 12-year old his wish by sending him to Disney World sometime this year.

Pixie Dust Wishes named Drew Lampenfeld from Cambria County as the newest wish recipient. Community and supporters got the chance to join in Drew’s celebration by watching a Facebook live video.

Drew Lampenfeld, photo courtesy of Georgianna Photo

Drew’s family along with the Pixie Dust Wishes organization gathered at Tudek Park on Feb. 12. Drew’s mother and father along with his siblings were there to see Drew’s wish come true.

“Drew was ecstatic as he was announced and he found out he was going to Disney World,” Executive Director and President of Pixie Dust Wishes Jaimie Miller said in a statement. “His reaction was priceless.”

Pixie Dust Wishes board member Karina Peters, her daughter, Jamie Miller’s daughter and State Representative Kerry Benninghoff also got to witness Drew’s reaction.

Pixie Dust Wishes is a local non-profit organization that grants wishes for individuals with disabilities from the Centre region and surrounding counties to go to Disney World. This was the organization’s 18 wish granted after being founded in 2017.