(WTAJ) — Verizon wireless is hosting their third annual Wireless Zone Backpack Giveaway.

This weekend, Wireless Made Simple stores will be giving away backpacks with school supplies to local students.

Each participating locations will also have free food, activities, prizes and more.

Participating locations, like the store in State College, will be giving away one backpack per child on a first come first serve basis.

The event will last from 11 A.M. till 2 P.M. on Saturday.