Wire repairs from downed tree causes traffic disruption in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in State College are alerting drivers of a traffic disruption after a downed tree caused damage to utility lines in the city.

A section of North Atherton Street was closed early Thursday morning after a downed tree landed on powerlines, and in the road. While the street is currently re-opened, you’re asked to plan accordingly for delays.

Crews will be in the area making repairs starting as early as 8 a.m. Thursday, July 15.

TRAFFIC: Update. N. Atherton St. is back open fully in both directions.



Later this morning, around 8 AM, one northbound lane will be closed again to fix utility lines damaged by the downed tree. Please plan accordingly for possible delays. — State College Police (@StateCollegePD) July 15, 2021

You’re asked to use caution if driving through the area. Those familiar with the roads may want to consider an alternate route.