Wire repairs from downed tree causes traffic disruption in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in State College are alerting drivers of a traffic disruption after a downed tree caused damage to utility lines in the city.
A section of North Atherton Street was closed early Thursday morning after a downed tree landed on powerlines, and in the road. While the street is currently re-opened, you’re asked to plan accordingly for delays.
Crews will be in the area making repairs starting as early as 8 a.m. Thursday, July 15.
You’re asked to use caution if driving through the area. Those familiar with the roads may want to consider an alternate route.
