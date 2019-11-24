Winterfest Parade held in Hollidaysburg brings large crowd

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thanksgiving hasn’t even come yet, but winter sounds filled the streets of Hollidaysburg this afternoon

The Winterfest Parade featured bands, decorated floats and lots of kids tossing candy to the crowds.

Leading the parade, as the Winterfest grand Marshall was Donna Malone, Hollidaysburg’s Citizen of the Year.

“It feels amazing. its a really cold day but our hearts are warm and were really excited to be here. everybody’s having a great time. i can see all the excitement. ” Donna Malone, Citizen of the Year

Donna says community gatherings like this are one of the reasons she is proud to represent Hollidaysburg borough.

Morning anchor Maggie Smolka and Meteorologist Christy Shields emceed today’s parade.

The soup sampling and tree lightning is this Friday starting at 5 pm. The tree is lit at 7 pm.

