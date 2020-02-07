Winter weather slows drivers in Clearfield County

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– PennDOT officials say preparations for Friday’s storm began earlier this week.

Interstate 80 speed limit was reduced to 45 miles per hour until around 1 p.m. Friday.

PennDOT press officer Marla Fannin said there were a few minor crashes and disabled vehicles along the roads in District 2 this morning, but no major incidents or injuries.

Several other roads. like route 36 in Jefferson County, were shut down but have since re-opened.

Fannin said PennDOT had a conference earlier this week to discuss preparations for the storm.

“A part of that is monitoring the road conditions as well, so that we are applying the right material in the right amounts to keep drivers as safe as possible,” Fannin said.

Fannin wants to remind drivers to check the 511 PA app before heading out the door, and to avoid going on roads in bad weather unless it’s necessary.