Winter mess brings neighbors together

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Multiple crashes, dangerous road conditions, and a slow commute was the situation most of us woke up to this morning as another winter blast blanketed area roadways.

Altoona residents said the timing of this storm was everything.

“When I first woke up there was nothing, but then within the hour till I had to get up and go it was completely covered everywhere,” Altoona resident, Kim Miller said.

“The storm came in, it was pretty fast moving, guys got right on it but it hit at the worst time when people were going to work,” City of Altoona public works director, Nathan Kissell said.

Some drivers said as much as a half hour was added to their trip this morning and it wasn’t the amount of snow that caused the issue, but how quickly it fell.

Plow trucks fought to keep up.

“Our higher volume roads we hit first and we don’t normally get into the neighborhoods, we always tell the residents up to 24 hours when the snow stops,” Kissell said.

Altoona resident, Sean Carter and a few of his neighbors work together to help clear out their street.

“We do our houses our neighbor’s houses mostly anybody we know who needs it, all the elderly people and all the woman on the block we try to lookout for them,” Carter said.

The neighbors on 3rd ave have been doing this for years.

“Mostly everyone knows each other so its not hard to get together and do something,” Carter said.

And the good just keeps going around …

Bob Cummings lives outside the neighborhood but joined this group after his friend needed his help.

“I just started this year because like I said her husband was in the hospital and everything he’s older and thought it was the right thing to do,” Cummings said.

And as for this winter, some said it’s time it hangs up its hat and gloves.

“Enough is enough,” Miller said.

PennDOT has lifted restrictions on area interstates. The public works director for the City of Altoona said they’ll be cleaning the roads into the early morning hours.