Winter clothing giveaway to take place in Johnstown while supplies last

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the colder weather approaches, Cuddles For Kids (CFK) has partnered with local police and fire departments to give out warm clothes for those in need.

The “Warm Up for Winter” distribution event will take place Thursday, Dec. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Johnstown Police Department (Public Safety Building)

Upper Yoder Township Police Department

Oakland Volunteer Fire Department

Ebensburg Borough Police Department

Community members in need will be able to pick up warm coats, hats and gloves.

The Johnstown Police Department said they’re accepting donations for the event until Wednesday. Donations can also be made by Monday at Makin Waves on Scalp Avenue.

The CFK organization was founded in 2006 by Conner Hagins at the age of 9 to help children and families in the local community that have been affected by life-changing situations, according to their website. Since then, they’ve donated nearly $1 million in items and grants.

For more information, visit CFK on their website or on Facebook.