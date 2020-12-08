Winning Treasure Hunt sold in Blair County, $174,000 to be split

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Monday, December 7 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $174,000.

The winning tickets were sold in Blair, Cumberland, Erie and Susquehanna counties, the Pennsylvania Lottery stated.

Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 06-09-14-24-29, to win individual prizes of $43,500. The winning tickets were sold by:

More than 45,900 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing, according to the release.

Players should check every ticket, every time, the PA Lottery says.

