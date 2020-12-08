Winning Treasure Hunt sold in Blair County, $174,000 to be split

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Monday, December 7 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $174,000.
The winning tickets were sold in Blair, Cumberland, Erie and Susquehanna counties, the Pennsylvania Lottery stated.
Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 06-09-14-24-29, to win individual prizes of $43,500. The winning tickets were sold by:
- Sheetz, 8711 Woodbury Pike, East Freedom, Blair County;
- Sheetz, 1508 Cedar Cliff Drive, Camp Hill, Cumberland County;
- Country Fair, 170 W. Main St., North East, Erie County; and
- Pump N Pantry, 34329 State Route 171, Great Bend, Susquehanna County.
More than 45,900 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing, according to the release.
Players should check every ticket, every time, the PA Lottery says.
