MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.95 million was sold in Centre County.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning Match 6 ticket for December 2 was sold at the Weis Market on Marin Street in State College.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 10-14-24-29-32-41.

Weis Markets will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.