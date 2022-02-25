ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Someone is $250,000 wealthier after a winning lottery sold was sold at an Altoona tobacco store.

The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for the Thursday, Feb. 24 drawing was sold at Nic’s Tobacco Outlet along Pleasant Valley Boulevard, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The store will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The jackpot ticket matched all five balls drawn for the winning combination 2-14-19-23-30. Players can select their own five numbers ranging from 1 to 43 or choose computer-selected quick picks. Over 12,200 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

The Pennsylvania Lottery reminds players to always check their tickets and claim their prizes at the Lottery retailer. Anyone with a winning Cash 5 ticket is asked to contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.