WINNER: Fast-play lottery ticket worth over $173k sold in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A progressive top-prize winning ticket worth over $173,000 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Magnia-Find Money was sold at a dairy store in Windber Friday.
Magni-Find Money is a $5 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $50,000, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. Fast Play games are similar to Scratch-Off games but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.
The winning ticket was sold at Conjelko’s Dairy Store at 518 Graham Avenue in Windber, who received a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.
For a player to see if they’ve won a prize, they can review the ticket or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App. Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. All prizes of more than $5,000 are subject to applicate withholding, as well.
For more information, such as rules, winning numbers or chances of winning, visit the Pennsylvania Lottery’s website.
