WINNER! 2021 Butter Sculpture winners announced

(WTAJ) — One of the favorite events of the Pennsylvania Farm Show every year is the butter sculpture contest. Even with the show being virtual, they saw some great sculptures being submitted virtually leading to three winners from our local region.

One of those sculptures came from Garrett McCall in Cambria County. That might sound familiar as our Morgan Koziar went out to visit Garrett and get a look at his sculpting process. The process, the butter, the patience… it all paid off as Garrett walked away as the winner in the adult age group!

Not only did Garrett represent Cambria County with pride, but Huntingdon County took home a prize too. High School student Kelly Bliss was the runner up with her Butter Barnyard in the high school age group.

The senior age group was taken by Somerset County when Janet Shin was voted as the winner for her Grow Success submission in the 2021 butter sculpture contest.

The PA Farm Show Facebook page also gave a big shout-out to Elementary age runner-up Emily Bentzen who graciously donated her gift card reward to a local cafe in Franklin County.

Winner and runner-up:

Elementary:

Ayleigh Mowers, Duck Slide, Cumberland County

Emily Bentzen, Bunny Hopper, Franklin County

Middle School:

Lilly Shaffer, Buttery Bunny, Lebanon County

Laura Amundson, Creamy Cactus, Northumberland County

High School:

Kevon Weaver, A Farmer & His Dog, Lancaster County

Kelly Bliss, Butter Barnyard, Huntingdon County

Adult:

Garrett McCall, The Good Shepherd, Cambria County

Amanda Kipe, Apple Pie, Lancaster County

Senior:

Janet Shinn, Grow Success, Somerset County

Margaret Brostrom, Dr. Levine, Venango County

The prizes include $50 and $25 gift cards for the winners and runners-up in all five categories from members of the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association including The GIANT Company, C&S Wholesalers, Wegmans, Square One Markets, and Giant Eagle.