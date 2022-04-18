DUBOIS, Pa (WTAJ) — Art is in season as the Winkler Gallery hosts its premier Spring event, “Art in Bloom” on April 29 and 30th.

The free event will be open to the public at the Winkler Gallery of Fine Arts in DuBois. Registration for lunch and classes with descriptions are available online.

Art in Bloom is the Winkler Gallery fundraiser that combines the elegance or whimsy of floral arrangements with the beauty of fine art. The event is sponsored by Brad Street Florist, Ramhorn Distillery and The Winery at Wilcox.

The “Art in Bloom” gallery will highlight the Winkler Art Gallery’s mission of Art Education through demonstrations and classes featuring local florists and galley artists.

Here is the agenda for the event:

FRIDAY APRIL 29

3:00 – 5 P.M. – Floral Arrangement Class – April’s Flowers

5:30 – 7 P.M. – Floral Card Painting Class – John Thomas

5:30 – 8 P.M. – Opening Reception – Ramhorn Distillery

6 P.M. – Painting Demonstration – Harlan Beagley

7 P.M. – Stained Glass Demonstration – John Thomas

On Friday there will be a viewing of floral arrangements along with drinks and appetizers provided by the sponsors. There will be spirit tasting with Ramhorn Distillery and you can also purchase raffle tickets to vote for your favorite floral arrangement. You could win an arrangement or the grand prize, Six months of floral arrangements from Brady Street Florist (One arrangement per month for six months.)

SATURDAY APRIL 30

11 A.M. – Gallery/Art in Bloom opens

11 A.M. – Painted Pots/ Paper Flowers Class – Susan Lodzson

11 AM – 1 P.M. – Kids Floral Painting Class – Harlan Beagley

12:00 P.M. – 1:30 P.M. – Ladies Lunch at Luigi’s

2 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. – Wine tasting – The Winery at Wilcox

2 P.M. – 3 P.M. – Water Color Painting Demonstration – Perry Winkler

3:30 P.M. – 5:30 P.M. – Floral Water Color Painting Class – Perry Winkler

6 PM – Bonsai Demonstration and Giveaway – Kevin Straub

7 PM – Voting ends / Draw floral winners and Grand Prize

7:30 PM – Announce Winners

8 P.M. – Art in Bloom 2022 ends

On Saturday, there will be refreshments available provided by Hoss’s, Calliari Bakery and Italian Deli, Giant Eagle, Prontock Beer Distributor, Martins’s and Walmart.