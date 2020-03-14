1  of  5
Wings Over Happy Valley to offer kids free meal during school closures

via Wings Over Happy Valley/Instagram

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a social media post, Wings Over Happy Valley has announced they will be offering a free meal to kids every day during school closures.

“If a school closure or other situation is preventing your child from being fed, please count on us and bring them to our restaurants. We will feed them for free,” the post states.

The meal will include two tenders along with fries. Kids can choose any flavor for the tenders.

It is limited to one free kids meal per child per day, and the offer is available only in store. The offer extends to 10 cities across the country, one of them being in State College.

