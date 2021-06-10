WingFest returns to Tussey Mountain in July 2021

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — When it came to entertainment in 2020, we had to wing it. Now, in 2021, fans can literally wing it with WingFest as it makes its return in July.

The Tussey Mountain WingFest is more than just wings and sauce, it’s also been voted as one of the “Best Place to See Live Music” in State College. Not only with they be featuring bands like Velveeta and Completely Unchained, but you’ll also be able to get some of the best wings in the area and vote to decide who has the best wings.

WingFest will launch again on July 1 and gates open at 5:30 p.m. and it runs until 10 p.m. Cost is $10 and they offer free parking. And hey, those little ones ages six and under are free!

If wings don’t wet your appetite, they’ll have other great options too. Vendors like Doan’s Bones BBQ, Packer’s Concessions, Rosie’s Pierogies, Rita’s Italian Ice, The Weiner Wagon and Carl’s Crazy Corn are on site each week.

According to their site, re-entry is permitted for WingFest, so you are able to enjoy the other activities at Tussey Mountain like Go-Karts, Mini Golf, Batting Cages and Skate Park!

Be sure to check out more at Tussey Mountain’s official WingFest website by clicking here.