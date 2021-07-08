Six-day Wing Festival returns to Legion Park in Hollidaysburg

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Wing Festival at Legion Park is returning for six days of chicken, beer and music after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to cancel last year.

The annual summer event hosted by the American Legion will run from July 8 through Aug. 12 and feature award-winning chicken wings from the area’s best vendors. With the prices of chicken increasing across Pennsylvania, the price of wings will reportedly be $14 a dozen.

For those who are not in the mood for wings, hot sausages will be served courtesy of Shuman Concessions and cold refreshing adult beverages will be provided by Furrer Beverage in Altoona.

Live music will be played each day of the festival by multiple local artists including Shallow 9, Hair Force One, Felix & the Hurricanes and more. The dates for each live performance are listed below.

• July 8 – Shallow 9

• July 15 – This Albatross

• July 22 – Hair Force One

• July 29 – Felix & the Hurricanes

• Aug. 5 – K4 Kountry

• Aug. 12 – Half Tempted

The festival will start at 5 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. each day. Parking and admission are free.