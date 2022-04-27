BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– If your mother is a wine lover then getting her and her friends tickets to the Wine ‘n Shine ‘n Taco Purse Palooza event would be a great gift this year for Mother’s Day.

Celebrate a day early on May 7 and come to the Blair County Convention Center at 1 Convention Center Drive in Altoona to sample and even purchase some wines, shines, ciders and spirits while shopping and enjoying tacos. As of Dec. 1 2021, there will be 13 vendors to shop from and 10 wineries to sample from.

For wine sampling, attendees can choose from the three overlapping sessions to choose from:

Session #1: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Session #2: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Session #3: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For the Women ‘n Wine Purse Palooza event, for $10 an attendee will receive 26 Entry Coupons that they can put in their choice of cosmetic baskets that have more than a $2,500 value. The drawing takes place a half-hour before the wine session ends and the winner does not have to be present to claim their prize.

Tickets for the event cost $20 and can be purchased online. Tickets can also be bought at the door during the day of the event for $25. Admission ticket’s include a 10 oz stemmed tasting glass along with wine sampling , entertainment, purse coupons and shopping vendors. Food is not included and must be purchased separately.

For those ages 16 to 20, must pay $10 for the “Designated Driver Ticket” while children ages 15 and under are free.

Photo ID is asked to be shown at the event in order to partake in the sampling/wine tasting.

For more information about the event, vendors and for a food menu, visit Blair County Convention Center’s website.