WILLIAMSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you can check out the Royer Mansion and their Wine in the Woods event.

The event is this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You can get tickets on the Royer Mansion’s website and at Bird’s Next Cafe or the Bakery in Bedford.

Admission to the event is $25 and benefits the Royer Mansion. You get a souvenir glass and a tour of the historic mansion in Williamsburg.