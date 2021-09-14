“Wine and Tarts For Two” event happening in DuBois next week

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Winery at Wilcox in DuBois will host a “Wine and Tarts for Two” event next Friday, along with the Queen of Tarts Bakery. The event will feature four fall-flavored wines from the winery, paired with four fall-flavored tarts from the bakery.

The menu items will include an apple crumb tart, made with the winery’s signature spiced apple wine. The other three tarts available are a caramelized pear and vanilla cream, honey roasted plum and mascarpone tart with pistachio crumbs, and pumpkin ginger snap with candy maple pecans.

The wines available to pair with the tarts will be the wineries spiced apple wine, autumn leaves semi-sweet red, cranberry, and a honey bee wine.

The cost for two people is $40, and those interested must reserve a spot by Tuesday, September 21st. Both dine-in and take-out options will be available.