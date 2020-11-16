Winds leave hundreds without power in our central region

(WTAJ) — High winds knocked out power to tens of thousands across the region with hundreds still without power.

About 600 customers in Blair County remained without electricity Monday morning, with the bulk of those in the Hollidaysburg and Taylor Township areas, according to First Energy spokesman Todd Meyers.

There were 155 customers still without electricity in Hollidaysburg, 161 in Taylor Township, 71 in Roaring Spring and 50 in Altoona Monday morning.

Myers said all outages in the area were caused by wind and trees coming into contact with lines with multiple crews working on restoring service. It could take several days for crews to restore power to all customers affected by the high winds.

In all, the wind knocked out power to 60,000 Penelec customers with 22,000 still without service. A total of 35,000 West Penn Power customers lost electricity with 10,000 without electricity Monday morning, Meyers said.

As of Monday morning, 432 Penelec customers in Bedford, 576 in Cambria, 108 in Huntingdon, 82 in Somerset and 43 in Clearfield counties were without electricity.

In Centre County, 41 West Penn Power customers were without service with another 103 in Cameron County.

Meyers reminded people that downed power lines are deadly, even if they don’t look like it, and anyone encountering tree limbs on wires or downed lines – or anyone experiencing a power outage – to call 1-888-LIGHTSS.