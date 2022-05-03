CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman faces charges after she allegedly showed two kids pictures of herself naked on Monday.

On May 2, Windber Borough police went to the 1200 block of 3rd Street in Mine 40 Scalp Level Borough for a disturbance report, according to charges filed. They met with 19-year-old Tori Bloxsom and two witnesses.

One of the witnesses, the mother of the kids, told police that she confronted Bloxsom for calling her children “n*****” as well as telling her 10-year-old daughter to “go suck a d***,” police noted. The woman went on to tell police that Bloxsom showed her daughter and 9-year-old son nude pictures of herself using her daughter’s phone.

Bloxsom had allegedly asked to use the girl’s phone to make a phone call. Instead, police were told she logged into her Snapchat and showed the kids pictures of her private parts.

Police arrested Bloxsom and took her to the station for questioning. There, police said she admitted to showing her naked pictures to the underage juveniles, and that she “does not know why she did it.”

Bloxsom was charged with one felony count of showing explicit sexual materials to minors as well as a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors and a summary count of disorderly conduct. An unsecured bail of $35,000 was placed.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18.