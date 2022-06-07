SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is being accused of exposing herself to another minor after already facing prior charges for allegedly showing nude images of herself to a 9 and 10-year-old.

The Conemaugh Township School District told police that a girl came forward and said she was touched inappropriately by 19-year-old Tori Bloxsom. The girl added that Bloxsom exposed her bare breasts, as well, according to charges filed.

The girl told authorities that she was very uncomfortable with Bloxsom’s actions and called 911 on her to get her to leave. However, she did not disclose details at the time to the responding Conemaugh Township Police Officers. Instead, she told school personnel the next day about the alleged incident.

Police noted that per bail release conditions for the first alleged incident, Bloxsom was instructed to refrain from having any contact with those under the age of 18.

Bloxsom is now facing an additional set of charges, including corruption of minors, indecent assault, open lewdness, harassment and disorderly conduct.

A summons was issued, and Bloxsom’s preliminary hearing will take place July 20.