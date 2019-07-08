Windber train derailment clean-up in final stages

WINDBER, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clean-up from a coal train derailment in Windber last month is in the final stages.

12 cars came off the tracks, spilling coal throughout the immediate area.

Safety and fire crews, along with engineers have been working tirelessly to clean-up the coal and get the tracks back into working order.

Windber Deputy Fire Chief, Anson Bloom, says the repairs are almost done.

“Norfolk was here today, they’re inspecting the lines. They anticipate moving the rail cars either tonight or tomorrow and hopefully bringing the rail back into operation this week.”