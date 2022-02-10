Windber to spend $1.5 million to renovate Recreation Ballroom

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ)– Windber will be celebrating its 125th anniversary this summer. Many things are in store for the town in Somerset County including a nearly $1.5 million renovating project on the Recreation Ballroom.

“It’s a centerpiece of the community.” Said Borough Council President John Holden.

The Recreation Ballroom was built shortly after the borough was established and it quickly became an iconic symbol to residents.

“It’s a historic structure. It’s been around for generations,” said Holden. “Back when I was in high school, they were having sock hops there. There’s still some organizations that hold fundraisers and car shows.”

Holden says there isn’t a building quite like it within 50 miles of Windber, however it can only be used for a certain portion of the year due to the outdated facilities. The upgrade will solve that and allow people to enjoy the space year-round.

“Refurbishing, painting. We’ve got a stage in there that bands set up on,” Holden said. “We’ve got PDA compliance restrooms so we’re going to upgrade those facilities and we’re gonna add some things. We’re gonna add a bride’s lounge or a bride’s suite within the structure”

The added amenities are something that Holden believes will give a boost to their local economy and could lead to an added benefit for residents.

“It’ll bring in revenue for the borough as a whole and hopefully help with future projects or help support the economy of Windber as a whole and maybe even alleviate and provide some tax relief to the people of the borough.”

They hope to have the renovations done in time for the holidays later in the year, however that will be weather permitting.