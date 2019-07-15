Windber to add pickleball courts

WINDBER, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –The borough of Windber is adding pickleball courts.

Crews from Laurel Asphalt are revamping tennis courts on the corner of 17th Street and Veil Avenue.

The renovations started last week and Laurel Asphalt General Manager, John Rugg, says the next step is repairing the cracks on the courts.

“Getting the cracks repaired is probably going to take today and tomorrow yet. With the weather, we’re probably going to be into the week before we get back started with the coatings. That’ll go very quickly, probably two or three days with good weather. From there, we’ll put down the pickleball lines and it’ll be open for people to play on.”

The courts are expected to officially be open late next week.