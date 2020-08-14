Windber Teen Collects 100 News T-Shirts

WINDBER, Pa. (WTAJ) — Well it’s safe to say that in the news industry, news people can easily spot another fellow news junkie when we see one! And Sally Moore is no exception. This Windber teen has been collecting news t-shirts since her freshman year of high school. She says she’s had quite the fascination of tv news from the young age of 10.

For her, each shirt tells a story, like the one from her high school where she anchors a segment on the morning announcements, or one that was made by a teacher when she reached her one year mark of being seizure free. Sally lives with a condition known as epilepsy, a neurological disorder that causes reoccurring episodes of sensory disturbance causing seizures. She had a goal to reach, and after collecting for years, she finally met her goal on Sunday. “I’m a big news junkie and I collect news shirts and i got to my 100th news shirts on Sunday, I thought I would get to 100 I just thought it would take awhile,” says Sally.

Some of the shirts have been given to Sally as gifts, some are souvenirs, and some have been sent to her from stations across the country. Sally says now that she’s finally met her goal, she’s done collecting for now.