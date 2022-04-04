SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conjelko’s Dairy Store in Windber once again sold a winning lottery ticket that was worth over $100,000.

In October 2021, Conjelko’s sold a $5 Fast Play ticket worth $173,000. Five months later, the store has sold a Power Play ticket worth $100,000 for the Saturday, April 2, drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 6-28-47-58-59, and the red Powerball 18 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

Conjelko’s, located at 518 Graham Avenue, earned another $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Winners have one year from the drawing to claim prizes. The ticket should be signed on the back and the winner should contact the nearest Lottery office.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $231 million, or $147.5 million cash, for the next drawing on Monday, April 4.

Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Powerball tickets online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery`s website.