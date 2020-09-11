Windber School District set to resume in-person classes

WINDBER, Pa. (WTAJ) — Windber Area School District announced on their website Friday that in-person classes will resume on Monday September 14.

The school district dismissed classes on Tuesday and closed area schools due to positive COVID-19 cases within the district.

The district says that deep cleaning and disinfecting of their buildings have been completed and they are preparing for students and staff to return. The District also says that the opening on Monday is subject to change if additional positive COVID-19 cases are reported.