WINDBER, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Windber School District in Somerset County launched its free summer meal program.

Children under 18 can pick up free meals at the high school on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by going through the front entrance.

Meals are also available for adults to purchase.

More information on how to register your kid can be found by calling the school at (814) 467-4567.