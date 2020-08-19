Windber Recreation Park ballroom could get a new look next year

WINDBER, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The ballroom at the Windber Recreation Park in Somerset County could get a new look next year.

Currently, the 110-year-old building is only operable in the warmer months, but after a recent feasibility study funded by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, the borough wants to add heating, air conditioning, insulation and a commercial kitchen.

Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik says turning the ballroom into a year round venue could have a huge impact on the borough.

“All those people who would come to these events that would be held at that venue that would be operating 365 days a year, they would all have needs and the Windber business community can supply all of the needs that they have.”

Furmanchik estimates it would cost a little more than a $1,000,000 and says they’ve already submitted applications for grant money.