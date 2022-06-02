SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was sentenced in federal court to a total of 120 months in prison followed by a 10-year supervised release for possessing child porn.

Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on 46-year-old Kristian E. Heller Thursday, June 2, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.

On or about April 20, 2021, Heller knowingly had videos and images in computer graphic files that involved the use of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, including prepubescent minors and minors who have not yet reached 12 years old.

All phones and videos had been shipped and transported in interstate and foreign commerce by means of a computer, and all of which had been produced using materials that had been mailed and shipped in interstate and foreign commerce.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Chung commended the Department of Homeland Security and Homeland Security Investigations for their work that led to the successful prosecution of Heller.

It’s reported this case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children and to identify and rescue victims.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit justice.gov/psc.