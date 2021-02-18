Windber man sent nude photos to underage girls, blackmailed to use his van

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a 22-year-old Windber man called to report unauthorized use of his vehicle, and they later found that two underage girls blackmailed him into using it after he sent them nude pictures through Snapchat.

Kyle Custer, 22, called Windber Borough Police Department to report his van had been taken without permission Jan. 24. Minutes later, he called again to say he had located his vehicle and there was no need for police involvement.

Upon further investigation, police discovered that the van was being used by a 14-year-old girl. Police then requested to speak to Custer to explain the situation.

In an interview with police, Custer said the 14-year-old girl and her friend, who is 13 years old, requested that he meet them at a daycare parking lot on Main Street. The 14-year-old girl took his van and dropped him off at a clearance store. There was an agreement that the girls were to borrow the van until around 3 a.m. and then return it to Custer.

Police questioned Custer as to why he let these girls use his vehicle. He said, “They have something on me.”

It turns out that Custer was talking to the 13 year old. Knowing her age, he admitted to having sexual conversations with the girl. It’s reported that he sent explicit pictures and videos of himself through Snapchat to the girl.

The two girls used this as leverage against Custer stating that if he did not let them use his vehicle, they would go to police and inform them of explicit messages.

After the interview, police continued the investigation and received further information regarding the 14-year-old girl. It’s reported that Custer had requested to receive nude pictures of her through Snapchat and that he wanted to be her “sugar daddy” even though she told him she was only 14.

Custer was then called in for a second interview regarding this new information. He confirmed that this information was accurate.

During this interview, he also admitted to having sexual conversations with another girl when she was 16 years old. He knew she is under the age of 18, yet he continued to send her nude photos of himself through Snapchat.

Custer is being charged with disseminating explicit sexual materials to minors, unlawful contact with minors, sexual materials and performances corruption of minors, endangering welfare of children and permitting an unlicensed driver to use his vehicle.

An unsecured bail was set Feb. 17 at $25,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10.