Windber man pleads guilty to child pornography in federal court

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former resident of Windber pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of possession and distribution of child porn, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.

Kristian E. Heller, 46, of the 200 block of Old Bedford Pike in Windber, pleaded guilty to Count One of the Indictment before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson Monday. In April 2021, Heller knowingly possessed pornography that involved prepubescent minors engaging in sexual activity on his computer.

Judge Gibson scheduled sentencing for June 2 at 10:30. The law provides for a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. According to the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history.

It’s reported Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government. The Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Heller.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit justice.gov/psc.