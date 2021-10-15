Windber man jailed on 155 rape-related charges now faces indecent assault

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Windber man that’s behind bars regarding sex crimes against minors now faces additional charges after another victim came forward to police.

On July 2, 41-year-old Shawn Thurau was arrested and arraigned on 155 charges after being accused of raping children, according to court documents. The next day, another child came forward to Windber police and said she had been raped by Thurau as well.

Thurau was arraigned on new charges Friday that include aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

A $50,000 cash bail was set in addition to July’s $200,000. His preliminary hearing is slated for Oct. 27.

Thurau’s wife, 37-year-old Brandi Thurau, was charged in July for corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment for allegedly physically abusing and medically neglecting multiple children under the age of 15.

Brandi supposedly would hit the children multiple times over the course of a year, and at one point, she punched them while wearing “gangster rings,” according to the affidavit. These children were also forced o live in “deplorable conditions” with animal feces throughout the house as well as bugs.