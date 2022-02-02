Windber man caught with child porn on his phone, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 25-year-old Windber man is behind bars after police reported he had pictures of prepubescent girls on his cellphone.

On July 6, 2021, state police began an investigation into Christopher Alan Pinella after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Verizon stating that he had multiple files of child pornography uploaded to his Verizon Cloud account, according to court documents.

Investigators noted that the files showed images of young girls fully naked.

On Nov. 18, 2021, a search warrant was obtained for Pinella’s Windber home. Police took three cellphones that Pinella said he was the sole owner of.

All three phones were forensically analyzed. On one of them, a light blue Samsung Galaxy S20+, investigators said they found more images of young children fully naked.

Pinella is being held at Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $200,000. He was arraigned Wednesday on a slew of felony child pornography charges. His preliminary hearing is slated for Feb. 10.