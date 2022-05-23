SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Windber man is facing felony charges after police were told he entered his neighbor’s home and took their child’s Adderall pills.

On April 5, 25-year-old Matthew Richard Miller was caught on camera entering his neighbor’s Stadium Terrace apartment around 3 p.m. without their knowledge or permission, according to charges filed by Windber Borough police. She told police she also saw him looking around her kitchen and then washing his hands.

When the neighbor came home, she claimed to have caught Miller walking out the front door. When she asked what he was doing inside her apartment, he alleged that he was, “looking at her chameleon,” police noted.

Later on, the neighbor said she found out that several pills of her son’s Adderall were missing. Miller’s wife told the neighbor that she did find Miller with the Adderall pills, according to the affidavit.

Miller is being charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass as well as minor counts of receiving stolen property and theft.

An unsecured bail of $20,000 was set on Saturday, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1.