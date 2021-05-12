Windber man accused of having sex with two teens

Raymond Wonders is accused of having sex with a minor.

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 26-year-old man faces sexual assault charges after police said he allegedly had sex with two teenagers.

State police at Somerset charged Raymond Wonders with one felony count of statutory sexual assault and one felony count of aggravated assault, according to the charges filed.

On March 12, police report that they spoke with one victim who initially said Wonders started messaging her March 3 and wanted to have sexual relations with her. A few days later, she said Wonders picked her up, and they had consensual sex. However, Wonders told her he was 22.

On April 7, another victim and a witness went to the police station to report her sexual involvement with Wonders.

The victim told police she had relations with Wonders for few months, and he told her he was 18. He later told her was 21 when he went out to drink for New Years’, the criminal complaint said.

Then, the witness discovered Wonders is actually 26. She claims he knew the age of the victim, too.

Wonders is confined to Somerset County Prison with bail set at $100,000.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 26.