SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police charged a 45-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a young boy on Monday.

On June 14, a woman reported to Windber Borough police that Ryan Kehn had assaulted a 10-year-old in the home the night before, according to charges filed. The alleged assault happened after 9 p.m. when the woman sent the boy to his bedroom for bullying a younger sibling.

Kehn reportedly told the woman he would “take care of this” and went to the boy’s bedroom. The woman told police Kahn then repeatedly struck the boy and threw him against the wall. He then supposedly held the boy on the floor and continued to punch him.

Police noted the boy had several injuries consistent with the story the woman gave them.

Kehn is out on unsecured bail of $25,000. Police charged him with simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and harassment.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 22.